Videos Dominick Cruz’s “Comeback” Segment For Friday’s UFC 207 Title Defense

Ahead of his title defense against the man who is becoming among his most bitter rivals since Urijah Faber himself — Team Alpha Male’s Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, UFC Bantamweight Championship Dominick Cruz is featured in the latest promotional video for UFC 207.

Featured above is “UFC 207: Dominick Cruz – Comeback,” the latest promotional video offering released by the UFC via their official YouTube channel ahead of their final pay-per-view event of 2016 — UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live this Friday night, December 30th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.