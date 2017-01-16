Videos: Holm-De Randamie, Silva-Brunson Featured In New UFC 208 Trailers

On Sunday night, UFC released two new official video trailers for their first pay-per-view event of 2017.

First up, featured above, is Best In Brooklyn, which looks at UFC’s first-ever event held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Second, as seen below, is Making History Again, which also focuses on the top two fights on the card.

Headlined by former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm against Germaine de Randamie in the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout and the return of MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva against up-and-comer Derek Brunson.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie takes place on Saturday, February 11, 2017, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.