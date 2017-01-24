Videos: Jimmy Smith Breaks Down Fedor vs. Mitrione Ahead Of Bellator 172

Ahead of their showdown at the upcoming Bellator 172 event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC/Ultimate Fighter veteran and current Bellator MMA Heavyweight standout Matt Mitrione are featured in new promotional videos released by the company on Tuesday to begin hyping up their fight at the February event.

Featured below are the videos, dubbed, “Bellator 172: Foundations | Fedor Emelianenko” and “Bellator 172: Foundations | Matt Mitrione,” which feature Bellator MMA analyst / announcer Jimmy Smith doing his version of the “Joe Rogan Breakdown” videos that the longtime UFC announcer does leading up to big UFC events.

Fedor Emelianenko makes his Bellator MMA debut against Matt Mitrione in the main event of Bellator 172, which goes down on Saturday, February 18th from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, airing live and free on Spike TV. Join us here at MMANews.com on 2/18 for live round-by-round results coverage of the event.