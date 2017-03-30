UFC Fight Night 110: Vinc Pichel Meets Damien Brown for First Fight in Over 3 Years

UFC Fight Night 110’s card is shaping up nicely with the addition of a lightweight fight between Damien Brown & Vinc Pichel.

Brown will square off with Pichel on June 10 at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. UFC announced the fight on Wednesday night.

UFC Fight Night 110 takes place June 10 at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will air on FS1 following early prelims on UFC Fight Pass. Bout order and broadcast structure is yet to be announced.

Pichel last fought at UFC 173, where he picked up a decision victory over Anthony Njokuani. The Californian, who is 9-1 in MMA, will need to shake off any rust against Brown prior to their fight in June.

Brown made his debut at UFC Fight Night 85 in Australia, losing on the scorecards to Alan Patrick. A first round knockout of Cesar Arzamendia at UFC 201 saw him atone for that defeat, however, before taking the “W” against Jon Tuck at UFC Fight Night 101 in front of home fans.

UFC Fight Night 110’s card as it stands is as follows:

Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis

Derek Brunson vs. Daniel Kelly

Joseph Benavidez vs. Ben Nguyen

Ashkan Mokhtarian vs. John Moraga

Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson

Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel