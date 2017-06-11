Vinc Pichel Wants Al Iaquinta Rematch: ‘I’ll Fight Him in His Backyard’

Vinc Pichel is back and he’s eyeing a rematch with Al Iaquinta.

Last night (June 10), Pichel returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after being away for three years. His return was a success, knocking out Damien Brown in the first round.

Speaking to the media after his win, Pichel said he wouldn’t mind having another bout with Iaquinta on July 22 for UFC on FOX 25:

“If Al Iaquinta is still in the UFC and doesn’t get cut from the bullsh*t that he’s been pulling lately, I’m down to fight Al if he’s down. That’d be a good fight. There’s a New York card coming up in July, so I’ll fight him in his backyard.”