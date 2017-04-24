Vince Murdock Plans on Beating up Two Opponents in One Month (Exclusive)

Vince Murdock is staying busy within the span of a month.

This Saturday night (April 29), Murdock will compete against Aurtan Daley on the main card of King of the Cage (KOTC): Supremacy. The Michigan bruiser then battles Carl Deaton III in the main event of FSF: The New Beginning on May 20.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson, Murdock said his experience has allowed him to not stay fixated on what his opponents are doing:

“I don’t know much about him. All I know is he’s gonna get beat up (this) weekend. And that’s about it. That’s all I need to know. Ideally I like to know stylistically what the guy’s good at or know something about him. Sure, I’ll take a look at him here soon. But at the end of the day, I’ve had 20 amateur fights with 12 pro fights. Altogether, it isn’t new to me not knowing about my opponent.”

As far as Deaton III goes, Murdock wants to expose the fellow Michigan native for what he believes is a “padded record.”

“In my opinion, I’m not really worried about Carl. I think he’s a good guy, I don’t know the guy personally. I think he has a very padded record. Some might say mine’s padded, but mine is for different reasons (with the number of) canceled fights. Compare records or compare whatever, I think he’s beatable. I’m not worried about Carl. I’m not worried about either of these guys. (They’re just) two guys in my way.”

You can listen to the full interview below: