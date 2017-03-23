Viscardi Andrade on USADA Suspension: ‘There Was Nothing we Could do’

Viscardi Andrade may have accepted his suspension, but he isn’t thrilled about it.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Andrade’s two-year suspension for use of Anabolic Agents. Andrade blamed the failed drug test on the Rio de Janeiro lab for losing its WADA accreditation following his test.

Still, Andrade decided not to fight the suspension any longer. He told MMAFighting.com that he didn’t have much of a choice:

“On Monday, they told us to accept this, or they would stop counting this year off, and my suspension would only get longer. They told me to make a decision. I talked to my team and we decided that there was nothing we could do, so we accepted it. They asked us to sign a term admitting what happened, but we didn’t. I made it clear that I don’t accept it. That’s the situation. I was pressured (to accept the suspension). I told them I wouldn’t sign (the term) because I don’t agree with the test, that it was flawed. At first, I felt they didn’t know how to handle the situation, they never had to deal with this kind of situation before.”

Since the suspension took effect a day after his March 2016 bout, Andrade can return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in March 2018.