Viscardi Andrade on USADA Suspension: ‘There Was Nothing we Could do’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Viscardi Andrade
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Viscardi Andrade may have accepted his suspension, but he isn’t thrilled about it.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Andrade’s two-year suspension for use of Anabolic Agents. Andrade blamed the failed drug test on the Rio de Janeiro lab for losing its WADA accreditation following his test.

Still, Andrade decided not to fight the suspension any longer. He told MMAFighting.com that he didn’t have much of a choice:

“On Monday, they told us to accept this, or they would stop counting this year off, and my suspension would only get longer. They told me to make a decision. I talked to my team and we decided that there was nothing we could do, so we accepted it. They asked us to sign a term admitting what happened, but we didn’t. I made it clear that I don’t accept it. That’s the situation. I was pressured (to accept the suspension). I told them I wouldn’t sign (the term) because I don’t agree with the test, that it was flawed. At first, I felt they didn’t know how to handle the situation, they never had to deal with this kind of situation before.”

Since the suspension took effect a day after his March 2016 bout, Andrade can return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in March 2018.

LATEST NEWS

Viscardi Andrade

Viscardi Andrade on USADA Suspension: ‘There Was Nothing we Could do’

0
Viscardi Andrade may have accepted his suspension, but he isn't thrilled about it. Earlier this week, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Andrade's two-year suspension...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima Defends Welterweight Title Against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 180

0
Douglas Lima will welcome Lorenz Larkin to the Bellator cage with a title defense. Lima is set to defend his welterweight championship against Lorenz Larkin...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus Added to Bellator 180 in NYC

0
Michael Chandler's lightweight title will be on the line at Bellator 180. Chandler's opponent for the June 24 card will be Brent Primus. MMAFighting.com brought...
Kelvin Gastelum MMA News Podcast

Ep. 14: MMA News Podcast With Kelvin Gastelum

0
It's that time of the week for another episode of the MMA News Podcast and this time our special guest is Kelvin Gastelum. Gastelum is...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Expects to be The ‘Bad Guy’ in Brazil Against Anderson Silva (Exclusive)

0
Kelvin Gastelum is no stranger to hostile territory. Two weeks ago, Gastelum took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Vitor Belfort...