Vitaly Bigdash Wants to Face Ben Askren After ‘Disrespectful’ Call Out

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Vitaly Bigdash
Image Credit: ONE Championship

Vitaly Bigdash wouldn’t mind throwing down with fellow champion Ben Askren.

Bigdash is the reigning ONE middleweight champion. He’s set to battle Aung La N Sang in a rematch this Friday (June 30).

During a recent interview, Bigdash told MMAWeekly.com that a bout with welterweight champion Ben Askren may be in the cards down the road.

“I hope that now I win my fight with Aung La N Sang and then I can think about Ben Askren. The way he called me out sounded disrespectful. I got angry and now I cannot wait to meet Ben Askren in the cage.”

He then talked about his first bout with La N Sang.

“I gave him a good beating but he managed to find courage to accept the fight again and agree to a rematch. I respect him for that (but) my preparation makes me certain of victory. I train well and it gives me physical strength and confidence in my ability to win.”

Latest MMA News

Vitaly Bigdash

Vitaly Bigdash Wants to Face Ben Askren After ‘Disrespectful’ Call Out

0
Vitaly Bigdash wouldn't mind throwing down with fellow champion Ben Askren. Bigdash is the reigning ONE middleweight champion. He's set to battle Aung La N Sang...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima Talks Not Finishing ‘Tough as Nails’ Lorenz Larkin

0
Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima didn't have an easy task at Bellator NYC. Lima defended his 170-pound gold against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator's first pay-per-view...
Conor McGregor

McGregor’s Manager Feels Fight With Mayweather Goes Beyond Money

0
Perhaps it's not all about the money with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. That's if you believe McGregor's manager Audie Attar. It's easy to see...
Erick Silva

Erick Silva Denied Appeal of UFC 212 Defeat by CABMMA

0
Erick Silva's attempt to appeal his UFC 212 loss has fizzled out. Silva suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Yancy Medeiros earlier this...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Talks About Submitting Michael Chiesa on Poop Stain

0
Kevin Lee had no clue his back was on a poop stain at UFC Fight Night 112. Lee nabbed a controversial submission victory over Michael...
Jeremy Kimball

Jeremy Kimball Admits he Was Nervous Going Into UFC Fight Night 112

0
Jeremy Kimball wasn't exactly as cool as a cucumber before UFC Fight Night 112. Kimball took on Josh Stansbury this past Sunday night (June 25) in...
Daniel Cormier

Cormier Praises McGregor For Making Mayweather Listen

0
Daniel Cormier gives Conor McGregor props for doing what many elite boxers couldn't do. Cormier is well aware of how much McGregor has built himself...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Team Tiramisu’

0
Tony Ferguson is right back to trading barbs with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's no secret that Ferguson and "The Eagle" have developed a beef. "El Cucuy"...
Tony Martin

Tony Martin: ‘I’m Just Trying to be The Best I Can be’

0
Tony Martin feels the sky is the limit when it comes to his mixed martial arts career. Martin took on Johnny Case at UFC Fight...
Tonya Evinger

Megan Anderson Out, Tonya Evinger in Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

0
Cris Cyborg will be facing Tonya Evinger instead of Megan Anderson at UFC 214. Cyborg was set to meet Anderson inside the Honda Center in...
Load more