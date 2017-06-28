Vitaly Bigdash Wants to Face Ben Askren After ‘Disrespectful’ Call Out

Vitaly Bigdash wouldn’t mind throwing down with fellow champion Ben Askren.

Bigdash is the reigning ONE middleweight champion. He’s set to battle Aung La N Sang in a rematch this Friday (June 30).

During a recent interview, Bigdash told MMAWeekly.com that a bout with welterweight champion Ben Askren may be in the cards down the road.

“I hope that now I win my fight with Aung La N Sang and then I can think about Ben Askren. The way he called me out sounded disrespectful. I got angry and now I cannot wait to meet Ben Askren in the cage.”

He then talked about his first bout with La N Sang.

“I gave him a good beating but he managed to find courage to accept the fight again and agree to a rematch. I respect him for that (but) my preparation makes me certain of victory. I train well and it gives me physical strength and confidence in my ability to win.”