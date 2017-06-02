Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

Dana Becker
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world.

Minakov, a former Bellator champion, improved to 20-0 with a second round finish of Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in one of the featured bouts Friday at EFN-FN 68 from St. Petersburg, Russia.

The 32-year-old Minakov, who claimed multiple golds while competing in Sambo, has finished 18 of his 20 opponents. He returned to fight in Russia in 2015 after winning all five of his fights with Bellator.

Silva, meanwhile, lost for the fifth consecutive time and fell to 19-12. He has been stopped four of those five fights and is just 1-7 over his last eight.

