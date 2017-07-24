Vitor Belfort Calls For Bout With Brunson or Gastelum Rematch

Vitor Belfort is eyeing two middleweights, one of which he has faced before.

Belfort is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Marquardt last month. With the victory, he’s now looking to take on Derek Brunson or even have a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum.

Back in March, Gastelum bulldozed “The Phenom” and earned a TKO victory. The result was overturned due to Gastelum’s marijunana use. In a recent Instagram post, Belfort called out Brunson and Gastelum:

“I was supposed to fight Derek Brunson last year and again on September 9th. Twice (the) UFC offered me this fight and weeks later said that he is not available. I don’t know what that means… After that they offered me a beginner as an opponent to fight in Canada… I don’t know what is happening, but if Derek Brunson can’t fight (then) Kelvin Gastelum let’s erase the no contest from our cards. I don’t care about your fight result tonight. I’m ready to fight!!! Let’s do it again!”