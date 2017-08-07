Vitor Belfort Down for Sam Alvey, Vows to Finish him ‘With Smile on Face’

Vitor Belfort knows who Sam Alvey is.

After Alvey called out Belfort for a bout at UFC Fight Night 114 after besting former champion Rashad Evans, “The Phenom” took to social medial to accept.

“Let’s fight in Vegas,” Belfort wrote. “You are gonna make history: you will be the 1st man to get (knocked out) with a smile on the face.”

Making it even more “official,” Belfort asked that the UFC send him over a fight contract. This would confirm the obvious in that the Brazilian is not leaving and not ending his career after defeating Nate Marquardt in February.

UFC 216 is the next time the Octagon takes up residence in Las Vegas, which is this October at the T-Mobile Arena.