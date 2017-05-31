Vitor Belfort Having Second Thoughts on Retirement Already

Vitor Belfort doesn’t sound like a fighter ready to retire.

Belfort, who meets Nate Marquardt this Saturday night at UFC 212, has said before that this bout marks the final one on his current contract with the promotion.

But the former champion sounds like he wants to fight on, regardless of the outcome. And he even wants to do so in the UFC.

“I feel something stirring in me. I went to Tristar gym for this training camp. I feel I’ve still got some miles on this. Let’s continue this journey,” he said during an appearance on UFC Tonight. “Yes, the UFC. That’s the place to be. I’m very thankful to build the sport. We’re in a phase where the sport’s not just entertainment, but a sport and we’re not entertainers, but athletes.”

Belfort, who turned 40 years old earlier this year, has not scored a win since 2015 when he knocked out Dan Henderson. That includes three losses via finish to Kelvin Gastelum, Gegard Mousasi and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, though the Gastelum defeat was changed to a no-contest.

“I want to take one fight at a time. Fighting for me is for pleasure. I have a lot of business outside the sport,” Belfort said. “I really want to help the organization outside. I’ve done a lot for the organization. Any fight can be the last or it can be another start. I take every fight as the last. I think there’s still a legend’s league. Fighters can fight until they’re 50.”