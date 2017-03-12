Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’s my Time to Finish my Chapter as a Professional Fighter’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
Vitor Belfort
Image Credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Vitor Belfort has one fight left on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and it may very well be his last bout period.

Last night (March 11) “The Phenom” lost his third straight bout and it was the third time in a row he’s been finished. This time, he fell at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum. You can view the highlights of the first-round TKO here.

During the UFC Fight Night 106 post-fight press conference (via MMAMania.com), Belfort leaned towards retirement after his next fight:

“I was confident I was going to knock him out, and everything happened in reverse. But that’s it. We have to reinvent ourselves, and it won’t be the first, it won’t be the last. I mean, I hope it is the last, because in July, I want to do the last fight of my contract. I think it’s my time to finish my chapter in this as a professional fighter. I think that my body is not the same to train – a lot of pain. It’s over 14 surgeries that I’ve done. I think I’ve left everything inside the octagon – it wasn’t in the best way. I’m sad not to give this win to my fans, but it’s part of it. The sport is this way.

