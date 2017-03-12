Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’s my Time to Finish my Chapter as a Professional Fighter’

Vitor Belfort has one fight left on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and it may very well be his last bout period.

Last night (March 11) “The Phenom” lost his third straight bout and it was the third time in a row he’s been finished. This time, he fell at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum. You can view the highlights of the first-round TKO here.

During the UFC Fight Night 106 post-fight press conference (via MMAMania.com), Belfort leaned towards retirement after his next fight: