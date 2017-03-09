Vitor Belfort Wants a ‘Legend League’ of Former Retired Fighters in UFC

Vitor Belfort feels that the UFC could greatly benefit from the return of former championship fighters such as Chuck Liddell.

The Brazilian may have an eye on honing his business skills with father time snapping at his heels if these latest comments are anything to go by. With almost 20 years service in the UFC, Belfort feels that the introduction of a tournament catering to legends of the promotion could be just the thing fans and WME-IMG could need.

Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort meets Kelvin Gastelum at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 106, and amazingly at 39 years of age is still reluctant to offer a timescale when asked about his retirement. Considering a title shot in the UFC looks unlikely for the Gracie black belt, he may have an idea which could potentially lead to an alternative championship belt:

“I have even one idea I want to present for the UFC: It’s creating a new league inside the UFC,” Belfort told MMAjunkie. “We need something new – I can see now. These new owners, they want to create something new. There is a lot of changing. What I want to propose to them is creating a league inside the UFC, the Legend League, so we can bring back these retired people – bring them back to the game and sell more tickets – give more opportunities so they can make more revenue.

“I can lead that. We can make a title fight between me and one of the legends, and that can be a new program in the UFC.”

Belfort stated that UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell and fighter-turned-broadcaster Brian Stann would be two names he would fancy for the venture which he believes would be an all-around positive for fans and the promotion:

“I have brains; I still have some left,” Belfort joked. “I want to be able to make the fans happy and give them what they need. Not just entertain them, but give them the pleasure to see legends. I think that’s what they love to do. Why just retire them? Bring them back.”

