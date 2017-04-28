Vitor Belfort-Nate Marquardt Rumored for UFC 212

The planned final fight for Vitor Belfort inside the Octagon is expected to come this June, as “The Phenom” meets Nate Marquardt at UFC 212.

Combate first reported the bout for the June 3 event that will feature Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway for the unified featherweight title. Anderson Silva is still scheduled to remain on the card at this time despite losing his planned opponent.

Belfort (25-14) is riding a three-fight losing streak that includes two first round finishes at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. He was also stopped early by Gegard Mousasi since a 2015 win over Dan Henderson.

Marquardt (35-17-2) has had mixed results since returning to the UFC, going 2-2 over his last four and just 3-6 since 2013. He lost a decision to Sam Alvey in January after finishing Tamdan McCrory last year in the second round.

