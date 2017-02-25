Vitor Belfort on Two-Fight Skid: ‘I Can Rewrite my Story Again’

Vitor Belfort isn’t going through the motions after losing three of his last four fights.

In fact, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion says he feels he’s at his “best moment.” Belfort has been stopped by Chris Weidman, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Gegard Mousasi in his last four outings. His lone win in that span was a knockout over Dan Henderson.

Despite the rough stretch, “The Phenom” is only thinking positively. The eighth ranked UFC middleweight will be facing Kelvin Gastelum on March 11 inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Belfort tells MMAFighting.com that he isn’t thrilled with the notion that he’s at his lowest point going into the match-up: