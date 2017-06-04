Vitor Belfort on UFC 212 Win: ‘Every Victory, You Have to be Happy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Vitor Belfort
Image Credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Following his UFC 212 victory, Vitor Belfort isn’t walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet.

“The Phenom” earned a unanimous decision win over Nate Marquardt last night (June 3) inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was his first victory since Nov. 2015.

Even though Belfort wanted the knockout, he told the media at the post-fight press conference that he’s content with getting a win:

“Every victory, you have to be happy. I wanted to knock him out and I hurt him pretty bad in the second round (and) in the third round. He was throwing some kicks just to buy time. I was making mistakes, not checking the kicks. But I wanted to fight three rounds. I wanted to go all the way. I want to enjoy the fights.”

As far as why Belfort found himself in a bit of a slump and questioning his future goes, “The Phenom” said things are starting to click and he’s got a more positive attitude now.

“Something stirred in me, so I love to train again, I love to fight again. That’s something that’s been away from me for my last three fights, to tell you the truth. I was burned out.”

Latest MMA News

Jose Aldo Max Holloway Reebok

UFC 212 Reebok Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Top The List

0
UFC 212 is over, which means it's time for Reebok to pay the fighters for wearing their gear. In the main event of UFC 212,...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort on UFC 212 Win: ‘Every Victory, You Have to be Happy’

0
Following his UFC 212 victory, Vitor Belfort isn't walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. "The Phenom" earned a unanimous...
UFC 212 Hangover

UFC 212 Hangover: ‘Blessed’ is Undisputed Champ, Gadelha Makes it Look Easy

0
What a night UFC 212 was and MMANews.com is having a hangover because of it. Last night (June 3), UFC 212 took place inside the Jeunesse...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

2
In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns. Round...
UFC 212 post-fight press conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

0
Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de...
Claudia Gadelha

Cláudia Gadelha Submits Karolina Kowalkiewicz For First Round Win

0
In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down inside the cage. Round 1: After a...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt. Round 1: Marquardt opens things up...
Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

0
Up next is a middleweight clash between the undefeated Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose. Round 1: Bamgbose comes in and looks to land a few nice shots and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

0
Kicking us off on the pay-per-view's (PPV's) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros. Round 1: Medeiros lands a nice body...
Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao Spoils Marlon Moraes’ UFC Debut in Close Bout

0
Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) couldn't quite edge out Raphael Assuncao (25-5). Immediately, Moraes connected with a leg kick. He moved forward looking for an uppercut. He...
Load more