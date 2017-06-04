Vitor Belfort on UFC 212 Win: ‘Every Victory, You Have to be Happy’

Following his UFC 212 victory, Vitor Belfort isn’t walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet.

“The Phenom” earned a unanimous decision win over Nate Marquardt last night (June 3) inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was his first victory since Nov. 2015.

Even though Belfort wanted the knockout, he told the media at the post-fight press conference that he’s content with getting a win:

“Every victory, you have to be happy. I wanted to knock him out and I hurt him pretty bad in the second round (and) in the third round. He was throwing some kicks just to buy time. I was making mistakes, not checking the kicks. But I wanted to fight three rounds. I wanted to go all the way. I want to enjoy the fights.”

As far as why Belfort found himself in a bit of a slump and questioning his future goes, “The Phenom” said things are starting to click and he’s got a more positive attitude now.

“Something stirred in me, so I love to train again, I love to fight again. That’s something that’s been away from me for my last three fights, to tell you the truth. I was burned out.”