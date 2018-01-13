Vitor Belfort Releases Statement on UFC St. Louis Bout Cancellation

Vitor Belfort has responded to losing his UFC Fight Night 124 bout.

Belfort was set to competed against Uriah Hall tomorrow night (Jan. 14). The action would’ve taken place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It was going to be the co-main event on the card.

Hall was unable to weigh in and was sent to the hospital. As a result, the fight has been canceled. “The Phenom” took to Instagram for a statement on the situation:

“I dedicated two months for this training camp. Stayed away from my family and (everyone) who knows me knows how hard this is for me. I spent all necessary to have the best structure to achieve my goal. My team had an intense dedication even during the holidays. I did all my fight week obligations, cut the weight and made the fight weight. Unfortunately my opponent had a problem during his weight cut, I wish him (Uriah Hall) a soon recovery. Now I just want to go back home and see my family. Thanks for all the support along this training camp. Love you all!!”