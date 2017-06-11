Vitor Belfort to Nate Marquardt: ‘Finding Excuses For a Loss is Not Right’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Vitor Belfort
Image Credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Vitor Belfort isn’t thrilled with Nate Marquardt dismissing his decision win in their UFC 212 bout.

Belfort took on “The Great” at the event and earned a unanimous decision victory. Marquardt said he thought he clearly won the fight. He also said if he was Belfort, he wouldn’t be satisfied with the win.

“The Phenom” has responded (via MMAFighting.com):

“I respect [Marquardt] a lot but finding excuses for a loss it is not right. I won the fight for sure and fighting in Brazil doesn’t make a difference for the organization and the judges. As far as I’m concerned UFC is a international organization that has events and staff all over the world.”

Belfort then went on to say he’d be open to a rematch.

“But if you want to do it again. I am down for it! Let’s fight in a neutral ground, so you can’t complain about hometown advantage. I will make sure that the fight will not go to the last round! Let’s do it!!”

