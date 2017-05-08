Vitor Belfort Training at Montreal’s TriStar Gym for Final UFC Fight

Jay Anderson
Vitor Belfort
Image Credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Heading into the final fight of his MMA career, Vitor Belfort has moved camps. MMA Fighting confirmed the news after TriStar’s Alex Garcia posted a photo picturing The Phenom with the rest of the TriStar camp.

It’s an interesting move heading into his June fight with Nate Marquardt. While Belfort (25-13, 1NC) has fallen on hard times of late, he was also fighting some of the toughest opponents the UFC middleweight division has to offer. However, it appears Belfort has decided to mix things up for his final fight camp.

Fans will know whether it has worked come June 3 in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 212. With Anderson Silva announcing he’s no longer on the card, the Belfort fight may wind up as the event’s co-main event.

Check out the TriStar team photo below, featuring both Georges St. Pierre and Vitor Belfort.

