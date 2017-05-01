Vitor Belfort: UFC 212 Will be ‘Last Appearance’ For UFC

Dana Becker
Vitor Belfort was very specific when making mention on social media Monday that UFC 212 will mark his final appearance inside the Octagon.

Belfort will complete a 20-year journey with the UFC in June, taking on Nate Marquardt from Brazil.

While “The Phenom” and former UFC champion is expected to end his fighting career, he did leave the door slightly open with his post:

“I started my UFC journey 20 years ago, at UFC 12 and exactly 200 events after at June third, I will be making my last appearance for the organization at my hometown, Rio de Janeiro. I am expecting you at the arena so I can say thank you in person to you all that have been with me along this way. Always together!!”

You’ll notice Belfort specifically said “my last appearance for the organization.” It’s possible that he agrees to fight elsewhere after the bout.

