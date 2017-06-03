Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Vitor Belfort
Image Credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt.

Round 1:

Marquardt opens things up with a leg kick but both men remain rather tentative. Marquardt trips Belfort and gets in his full guard. Nothing much happens for about a minute so the ref stands it back up. Belfort comes inside and lands a nice straight left and follows it with a high kick which makes Marquardt stumble.

Belfort lands a nice jab as he backs up and Marquardt responds with a hard inside leg kick. The round comes to an end with a high kick from Marquardt.

Round 2:

Marquardt lands a nice high kick and continues to find his range and land nice shots. Belfort follows up with a nice combo and he blitzes on Marquardt. Belfort takes the foot off the gas and slows down his attack. Belfort is now showing the effects of a cut above his left eye as he’s bleeding.

Belfort seems to be slowing down a bit and Marquardt begins landing some nice shots. The round comes to an end after a nice straight right hand from Marquardt.

Round 3:

Very slow start to the round as not much action is going on. Marquardt looks to initiate a fire right halfway through the round and lands a nice head kick. Belfort walks him down but isn’t pulling the trigger on anything. “The Phenom” then fires off a few hard shots and stuffs a takedown attempt in the process.

The round comes to an end with not much action, yet again.

Official Result: Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

