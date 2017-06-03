Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt.

Round 1:

Marquardt opens things up with a leg kick but both men remain rather tentative. Marquardt trips Belfort and gets in his full guard. Nothing much happens for about a minute so the ref stands it back up. Belfort comes inside and lands a nice straight left and follows it with a high kick which makes Marquardt stumble.

Belfort lands a nice jab as he backs up and Marquardt responds with a hard inside leg kick. The round comes to an end with a high kick from Marquardt.

Round 2:

Marquardt lands a nice high kick and continues to find his range and land nice shots. Belfort follows up with a nice combo and he blitzes on Marquardt. Belfort takes the foot off the gas and slows down his attack. Belfort is now showing the effects of a cut above his left eye as he’s bleeding.

Belfort seems to be slowing down a bit and Marquardt begins landing some nice shots. The round comes to an end after a nice straight right hand from Marquardt.

Round 3:

Very slow start to the round as not much action is going on. Marquardt looks to initiate a fire right halfway through the round and lands a nice head kick. Belfort walks him down but isn’t pulling the trigger on anything. “The Phenom” then fires off a few hard shots and stuffs a takedown attempt in the process.

The round comes to an end with not much action, yet again.

Official Result: Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)