Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall Off UFC St. Louis Card (UPDATED)

UPDATE: We have added the UFC’s statement on Uriah Hall being pulled from the card as well as tweets from Ariel Helwani and Paige VanZant.

Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort will no longer be competing tomorrow night (Jan. 14).

Hall and Belfort were set to do battle inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The middleweight tilt was going to headline UFC Fight Night 124. Plans changed when Hall was forced off the card.

After Belfort tipped the scales and successfully made weight, it was announced that Hall wouldn’t weigh in and the fight was off. The UFC has released the following statement:

“Sunday’s UFC Fight Night co-main event between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort has been called off after Hall was unable to make weight for the bout at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The card, which airs on FS1, will proceed with 11 bouts. Moving to the main card is the featherweight bout between Darren Elkins and Michael Johnson, while the bantamweight clash between Kyung Ho Kang and Guido Cannetti moves to the FS1 prelims.”

Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet with an update on Hall:

Uriah Hall was transported to a local St. Louis hospital. Unclear at this time what exactly happened or how he’s currently feeling. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2018

Paige VanZant, who fights on tomorrow night’s card, sent her well wishes to Hall: