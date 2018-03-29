Vitor Belfort Wants to See Green if He’s Expected to Stick Around

Vitor Belfort is walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts, but he’ll gladly return for a generous payday.

On May 12 at UFC 224 in Rio, Belfort is scheduled to compete for the final time in his professional MMA career. His opponent will be Lyoto Machida. The action will be aired live on pay-per-view.

“The Phenom” has insisted that he will indeed walk away from the sport. While it appeared Belfort was shutting the door on a return, he’s leaving it open just a crack. However, if anyone is to open the door they need to show up with some green.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Belfort talked about what would entice him to return after UFC 224:

“It’s what I said: in reality, it will be my final fight and my journey is ending. But nothing that a good contract – what, seven digits? – can’t do in terms of helping us return. I’ll keep training. I love doing this. But there needs to be a meaning. There needs to be a purpose and it needs to be something that makes sense.”

He went on to say that UFC president Dana White and WME-IMG could persuade him with an intriguing offer.

“If, after this, I can sit down with UFC President Dana White and the new owners – if they have something to offer and they can hear me and we can come to an agreement, it will be great.”

Do you think Vitor Belfort will return to action after UFC 224?