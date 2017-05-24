Vitor Belfort’s Manager Wants to See Him Fight Chael Sonnen & Wanderlei Silva

Vitor Belfort may not be getting a “Legends League,” but some of his ideal match-ups may be on the horizon.

On June 3, Belfort will compete in the last fight under his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. “The Phenom” doesn’t want to hang up his gloves, but re-signing with the UFC seems unlikely.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Ganhador podcast, Belfort’s manager Gustavo Lacerda revealed the type of bouts his fighter wants in the future (via MMAFighting.com):

“What I think it’s possible to imagine is: what does the MMA fan want? He wants to see Vitor vs. Wanderlei (Silva), wants to see Vitor vs. (Chael) Sonnen. He wants these type of fights. And it’s the type of fights that interest us. Vitor doesn’t need to prove anything regarding to rankings or titles. The idea is to have fights that are interesting. Interest the fans, and interest the fighter.”

Lacerda named the fighter he’d like to see “The Phenom” fight the most.

“I’m particularly crazy to see Vitor vs. Wanderlei. It’s a fight I’d pay to see. There are fights people want to see, and those are the fights that are interesting. Where it will be, and how it will be, I can’t say anything right now. But they might happen.”