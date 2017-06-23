Vitor Miranda Expects to Finish Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 112

Vitor Miranda
Vitor Miranda is eyeing the 12th finish of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Miranda is set to face Marvin Vettori this Sunday night (June 25) inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The bout will be part of the UFC Fight Night 112 card.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Miranda said he’s more versatile than his opponent:

“I’m certain that I’m better in every aspect. On the ground, he won’t be able to control me. And I may be able to surprise him there. I won’t be as defensive as I’ve been with other athletes, who I knew were better than me on the ground. Marvin is at my level on the ground, and in wrestling. So I can go forward. I’ll be ready to take him down, as well.”

He then went on to say he’s looking to rebound from his decision loss to Chris Camozzi back in May 2016.

“I’m focused on winning. I’m going into it pressure-free. I’m healthy. I’m 100 percent well trained. I’m as calm as I was in my other three wins. And I’m sure I’ll come out with another knockout to recuperate my record.”

The preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 112 airs live on FOX Sports 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

