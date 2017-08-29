Vitor Miranda vs. Julian Marquez Booked For UFC on FOX 26

Vitor Miranda and Julian Marquez are set to clash in December.

Miranda and Marquez will trade leather inside the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The bout will be part of the UFC on FOX 26 card on Dec. 16. The match-up was announced on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8.

Marquez earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract with a stoppage victory over Phil Hawes on the fourth Contender Series event. Miranda will look to snap his two-fight skid. He suffered back-to-back losses to Chris Camozzi and Marvin Vettori.

Marquez hasn’t dropped a bout since Feb. 2016. He is riding a four-fight winning streak.