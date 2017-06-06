Viviane Pereira Says She Caught Conjunctivitis Weeks Before UFC 212

Viviane Pereira had more to deal with in her preparation for UFC 212 than previous bouts.

Pereira took on Jamie Moyle this past Saturday night (June 3). Pereira earned a unanimous decision victory. While “Sucuri” looked on point during the fight, she wasn’t 100 percent in the lead-up to the fight.

She explained to reporters what went wrong during training:

“I unfortunately caught conjunctivitis in the sparring week. No, I don’t have it anymore (laughs). But thankfully it all worked out.”

She admitted she was worried that the conjunctivitis would impact her performance.

“Yes (I thought it could be a problem), because it was the main part. It was in full-on sparring with my training partners that I’d know whether I was good to go or not.”

Pereira improved her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 13-0. She is now 2-0 under the UFC banner.