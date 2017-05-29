Volkan Oezdemir: ‘All I Have to do is Impose my Right Hand’

For Volkan Oezdemir, sometimes it’s as simple as connecting.

That was the case yesterday (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Oezdemir took on Misha Cirkunov in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109. Cirkunov came in with a ton of hype surrounding him due to his potential. Oezdemir derailed that train in 28 seconds.

In the post-fight interview, “Cousin” told Dan Hardy that he knew how dangerous his right hand is:

“That’s the second time people were not thinking about me, but man I’m here now. Count on me. I work my game with my coach Henri Hooft, Greg Jones and the team at Combat Club. I had my game plan and I did everything well. The only thing I have to do is impose my right hand and that was it. Once I hit, it was done.”

When it comes to who’s next in his path, Oezdemir wants to fight light heavyweights who are ranked above him.

“I came from nowhere and I made my way to the top by fighting top ranked guys. I’m just gonna go do the same. I’m gonna climb that rank now.”

