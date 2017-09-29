Volkan Oezdemir ‘Blessed & Honored’ With Cormier’s Challenge

Volkan Oezdemir is more than happy to accept Daniel Cormier’s challenge.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Cormier recently released a poll on social media. The poll asked fans who they wanted to see him defend the title against next. The winner was Oezdemir.

Cormier then informed “No Time” that he was next in line for a shot. Oezdemir took to Twitter and he offered a response:

“Daniel Cormier, you are a real champ! I’m glad they chose me. Fans are always right! #fromnowheretothebelt #history #notime #blessed&honored.”

It should be noted that the bout has not been made official.