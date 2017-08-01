Volkan Oezdemir Calls Out Gustafsson to Determine The ‘King of Europe’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Volkan Oezdemir is looking to prove he’s the rightful number one contender and the “King of Europe.”

At UFC 214, Oezdemir took on Jimi Manuwa inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It took “No Time” just 42 seconds to finish the “Poster Boy.” Oezdemir is sure to take the third spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings when it updates.

While “No Time” has been on a roll, many believe Gustafsson will be next in line for a 205-pound title opportunity. With newly minted champion Jon Jones eyeing a “super fight” with Brock Lesnar, the next contender may have to wait a while.

Oezdemir took to his Instagram account to issue a challenge to “The Mauler:”

“Let’s increase the value of the next title shot! Alexander Gustafsson and I need to figure out who is the real king of Europe! Alex, I know how great you are and I respect you a lot but I’m going to knock you out! Not because I want to just because I have to.”

“No Time” is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. His last two fights lasted a combined one minute and 10 seconds. Gustafsson is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Glover Teixeira.

Latest MMA News

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

0
Calvin Kattar didn't care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice. Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29)...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Scoffs at Prospect of a Tyron Woodley vs. GSP Fight

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was less than enthusiastic at the prospect of watching Woodley vs. Georges St-Pierre square off While UFC President Dana White...
John McCarthy

‘Big’ John McCarthy Talks Daniel Cormier’s Apology & UFC 214 Stoppage

0
Respected referee "Big" John McCarthy has responded to Daniel Cormier's apology and critics of his UFC 214 stoppage. On Saturday night (July 29), Daniel Cormier...
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Could be Leaving WWE in The Matter of Weeks

0
This will certainly intensify rumors of a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones The last words spoken by Jones...
Jon Jones

Malki Kawa: Jon Jones is The Highest Paid Guy in The UFC

0
Jon Jones brings home the bacon if his manager Malki Kawa is to be believed. Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
Load more