Volkan Oezdemir Calls Out Gustafsson to Determine The ‘King of Europe’

Volkan Oezdemir is looking to prove he’s the rightful number one contender and the “King of Europe.”

At UFC 214, Oezdemir took on Jimi Manuwa inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It took “No Time” just 42 seconds to finish the “Poster Boy.” Oezdemir is sure to take the third spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings when it updates.

While “No Time” has been on a roll, many believe Gustafsson will be next in line for a 205-pound title opportunity. With newly minted champion Jon Jones eyeing a “super fight” with Brock Lesnar, the next contender may have to wait a while.

Oezdemir took to his Instagram account to issue a challenge to “The Mauler:”

“Let’s increase the value of the next title shot! Alexander Gustafsson and I need to figure out who is the real king of Europe! Alex, I know how great you are and I respect you a lot but I’m going to knock you out! Not because I want to just because I have to.”

“No Time” is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. His last two fights lasted a combined one minute and 10 seconds. Gustafsson is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Glover Teixeira.