Volkan Oezdemir: Daniel Cormier Could be an Option to Fight Next

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Volkan Oezdemir believes Daniel Cormier could be his next opponent.

Oezdemir has been on a tear since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He’s beaten Ovince Saint Preux, Misha Cirkunov, and Jimi Manuwa. Cirkunov and Manuwa couldn’t last a minute with “No Time.”

At UFC 214, Cormier lost his light heavyweight title to Jon Jones in the third round via knockout. Many have wondered what’s next for Cormier. Oezdemir gave MMA Digest a possible answer (via MMAMania.com):

“[Daniel] Cormier could be an option in the future because he’s going to have to come back in the scene. Even though he comes off a loss, he’s still going to be the number one contender. We tried to work something out [with Alexander Gustafsson] for UFC Poland in the main event, but like I told you, he’s concentrating on fighting [Jon] Jones.”

