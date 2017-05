In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, top light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov meets Volkan Oezdemir in the center of the Octagon:

Round 1:

Oezdemir rallied from a blitz and immediately countered with a perfectly placed right hand to the back of Cirkunov’s ear and finished him within seconds. That was a quick finish folks.

Official Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Misha Cirkunov via R1 KO (punch, 0:28)