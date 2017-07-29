Volkan Oezdemir: ‘I Dream About Fighting Jon Jones’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Volkan Oezdemir hopes to fight Jon Jones in the near future.

First, Oezdemir must get past Jimi Manuwa tonight (July 29). If that happens, then Jones would have to go on to defeat Daniel Cormier to capture the light heavyweight gold once again. Even if those two results come to fruition, a title shot isn’t guaranteed for “Cousin.”

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Oezdemir talked about his desire to fight “Bones:”

“I dream about fighting Jon Jones and being the first guy to legitimately beat him. That’s something that really gives me a lot of fire. It motivates me a lot. When he fights other people I get worried that they’re going to take my chance to be the first guy to defeat him. It’s the same thing with his fight against ‘DC.’ I think Cormier is a great man and a great fighter, but I don’t want him to win because I want to be the first person to beat Jon Jones.”

Oezdemir made his prediction for the Jones vs. Cormier rematch.

“I’m going to go with Jon Jones. As I’ve already said, I thought it was a great performance against OSP. Cormier has had a few great fights too. One of his best performances was against my teammate, Anthony Johnson.”

