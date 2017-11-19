Volkan Oezdemir’s Manager Releases Statement on Fighter’s Arrest

Volkan Oezdemir’s manager has sent out a statement addressing his fighter’s recent arrest.

Last night (Nov. 18), number two ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight Oezdemir was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. “No Time” was taken into custody for aggravated battery. A bond hearing was set for this morning.

Oezdemir’s manager Frederic Englund, released a statement to MMAJunkie.com:

“Volkan Oezdemir appeared in a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida courtroom Sunday morning in response to allegations from an incident in a Ft. Lauderdale bar on August 12, 2017. Mr. Oezdemir was accompanied by his attorney Bruce A. Zimet. Following a brief hearing (before) a Broward County Circuit judge, Mr. Oezdemir was granted a $10,000 bond during the pendency of his case. Mr. Zimet, a former federal prosecutor, described the incident that formed the basis of the case as nothing more than a bar room altercation in which Mr. Oezdemir, who was not the aggressor, was totally justified in all of his actions pursuant to Florida law.

Mr. Oezdemir expressed his faith in the America judicial system and looks forward to all of the facts involved in the August 12, 2017 incident being made public. Mr. Oezdemir has full confidence that when the full picture is presented that he will be totally vindicated.”