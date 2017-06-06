Volkan Oezdemir on Jimi Manuwa Fight: ‘It’s Gonna be a Knockout in The First Round’

Volkan Oezdemir senses another first-round knockout victory.

Oezdemir stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with his 28-second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 109. It was Oezdemir’s fourth straight victory. He will now face Jimi Manuwa inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.

Speaking with Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle MMA podcast, Oezdemir said he’ll finish the “Poster Boy” quick:

“It’s not a question about if I can beat him… I know the answer because I’m confident in my abilities. It’s gonna be a knockout in the first round again.”

Oezdemir then suggested a world title opportunity with a win over Manuwa.

“After my win against Manuwa, I will be 3-0 and I will have a win over #6, #3 and #2 in the world… Gustafsson lost against both [Jones and Cormier], so it would be a rematch. Maybe the division needs some new blood. I’ll be there.”