Volkan Oezdemir on Jon Jones’ UFC 214 Win: ‘I Wasn’t That Impressed’

Volkan Oezdemir wasn’t as impressed with Jon Jones’ recent title win as most were.

Late last month, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. After two competitive rounds, Jones blasted Cormier with a head kick then finished him with ground-and-pound. With the victory, Jones begins his second reign as the 205-pound king and third if you count his interim title victory.

Oezdemir recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” It’s clear that he had “No Time” to be in awe of the performance:

“That was Jon Jones, that was his style, he was doing his stuff, but I didn’t see any new weapons. Of course, he probably didn’t get to display everything and yeah the fight was dominant, but DC had some good moments too. So you know, I wasn’t that impressed.”

That isn’t to say that Oezdemir didn’t enjoy the fight. He just feels “Bones” could have done things differently.

“The fight was great, of course, but I was waiting to see Jon Jones fight different. D.C. is also one of the best pound-for-pound fighters ever, so it was also a fight between two of the best guys, so that’s why I guess.”