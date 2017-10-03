Volkan Oezdemir on Potential Cormier Bout: ‘I’m Going to Win This Fight’

Volkan Oezdemir could be next in line for a shot at Daniel Cormier’s light heavyweight title.

Cormier recently posted a poll asking fans who they’d like to see him defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title against next. Oezdemir won the poll. The UFC hasn’t made the bout official.

“No Time” responded to the poll and said he was honored. Flo Combat recently interviewed the second-ranked light heavyweight, who said he’s ready for the challenge:

“To be called out by somebody as high as him, that’s just an honor. I’m humbled, but I’m ready to accept the challenge. Title fight is next, guys, and I’m going to win the fight.”

When asked about the fall of Jon Jones thanks to a failed UFC 214 drug test, Oezdemir said it wouldn’t surprise him if “Bones” makes a comeback.

“I know he’s going to come back. He’s a champion, so he has the mentality of a champion even if he has [a] setback. I mean, [he already] had a setback. He came back strong. He was strong, of course. But then this happened. But I know he’s going to come back. Four years is a long time, but for now, I don’t want to talk too much because we don’t even know what’s going to happen officially.”