Volkan Oezdemir on Potential Title Shot in Boston: ‘It’s a Big City, I Like it’

Volkan Oezdemir isn’t opposed to the idea of having his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title shot take place in Boston.

Oezdemir is next in line for a shot at Daniel Cormier’s 205-pound gold, but a location and date have not been decided. “No Time” has been cordial to the champion, but he certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

The future contender recently told MMA Fighting that if he gets the call to fight at UFC 220 in January, he’ll be more than happy to compete (via Bloody Elbow):

“Nothing is confirmed right now, but everything is in talks. I’m just waiting for a contract to sign, and I’m on. I’m ready to go. … It’s gonna happen. It’s a big city. I like it. I’ve never been there.”

He then gave credit where it’s due to the reigning light heavyweight champion.

“I’m really appreciative of what [Cormier] is offering me, because he’s giving me a big chance right now. He’s giving me a chance to fight for the title, and that’s amazing, because it’ll be my fourth fight in the UFC. It’s gonna be less than a year, and I will be fighting for the belt already, and that’s crazy. I’m really humbled with everything that is happening to me.”