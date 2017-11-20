Volkan Oezdemir: Police Report Released Following Arrest

A copy of the police report pertaining to the arrest of Volkan Oezdemir on charges of battery has been released by authorities

Oezdemir was taken into custody on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

The Swiss fighter’s manager, Fredric Englund, claimed that Oezdemir was caught up in an altercation in a bar in August which led to the alleged victim, Kevin Cohen, sustained injuries as a result.

A copy of the police report (via Bloody Elbow) can be viewed below:

Englund released a statement to MMAJunkie.com following initial reports of the incident on Sunday:

“Volkan Oezdemir appeared in a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida courtroom Sunday morning in response to allegations from an incident in a Ft. Lauderdale bar on August 12, 2017. Mr. Oezdemir was accompanied by his attorney Bruce A. Zimet. Following a brief hearing (before) a Broward County Circuit judge, Mr. Oezdemir was granted a $10,000 bond during the pendency of his case. Mr. Zimet, a former federal prosecutor, described the incident that formed the basis of the case as nothing more than a bar room altercation in which Mr. Oezdemir, who was not the aggressor, was totally justified in all of his actions pursuant to Florida law.

Mr. Oezdemir expressed his faith in the America judicial system and looks forward to all of the facts involved in the August 12, 2017 incident being made public. Mr. Oezdemir has full confidence that when the full picture is presented that he will be totally vindicated.”