Volkan Oezdemir Reacts to Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

Volkan Oezdemir is stunned that Jon Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test.

Last month, Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier. “Bones” finished Cormier via third-round head kick in the main event of UFC 214. Earlier tonight (Aug. 22), it was revealed by UFC President Dana White that “Bones” failed his drug test.

Oezdemir was recently interviewed by Bloody Elbow and he expressed his disappointment:

“I thought about it, and I didn’t want to believe it. I’m disappointed, first of all. He’s been the best in the division for a while — and one of the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artists, too. [Jones testing positive] is something that is hard to believe. And when you see that, you want to reconsider everything he did in the past. It’s pretty crazy, actually.”