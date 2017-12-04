Volkan Oezdemir Says Battery Charge Won’t Impact UFC 220 Title Fight

Volkan Oezdemir is confident that his aggravated battery charge won’t put a damper on his upcoming title bout.

Oezdemir is set to challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The title bout is scheduled for Jan. 20 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, “No Time” was arrested for a bar fight stemming from August. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Oezdemir said he isn’t fazed by the charge:

“I have a really good team around me. Believe me, everything is going to be all right. … I don’t really know about all the details, how it’s gonna happen. But definitely I’m gonna fight and I’m gonna be champion.”