Volkan Oezdemir Says he Hopes Cormier’s Brain Recovered Well

Volkan Oezdemir has sent a warning to Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, recently released a poll. He asked fans who they wanted to see him defend his gold against next. Oezdemir won the poll.

While the UFC hasn’t made the bout official, Cormier seems sure that “No Time” will be his next challenger. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Oezdemir made it clear that he plans on finishing the champion:

“It’s not going to be the best situation for him because I’ve got knockout power, that’s for sure. I hope his brain recovered well I’m going to bring the heat. I think in the first two minutes, that’s my goal anyway. I’m going to make all of my training so I will be able to knock him out. I have no time for this. I don’t want to get injured, I’m just going to knock him out really fast.”