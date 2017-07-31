Volkan Oezdemir Says he Understands if Gustafsson Gets Next Title Shot

Volkan Oezdemir made a strong case for a light heavyweight title shot, but he understands if he isn’t next in line.

This past Saturday night (July 29), Oezdemir took on Jimi Manuwa on UFC 214’s main card opener. It took Oezdemir just 42 seconds to finish the “Poster Boy.” After the fight, Oezdemir revealed that his new nickname is, “No Time.”

In the main event of UFC 214, Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round to recapture the light heavyweight gold. Now that “Bones” has reclaimed his spot as the best 205-pounder, many are calling for him to defend his title against Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from their Sept. 2013 barn burner.

After his UFC 214 fight, “No Time” said he isn’t banking on getting a title shot next (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I understand, for sure, (if they give it to Alexander Gustafsson), because there is a beef with Jon Jones and Cormier, because both have tough five-round fights with Gustafsson, and I think the fans want to see (those) fights – the revenge. It’s a lot about what the people want to see, too. You’ve got to be able to make exciting matches. But I think I’m going to be able to make an exciting fight because I know I’m going to knock both of them out.”