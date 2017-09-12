Volkan Oezdemir Says He’ll Finish Alexander Gustafsson if They Fight

Volkan Oezdemir believes he can make a statement against Alexander Gustafsson.

Oezdemir last competed back in July at UFC 214. He made short work of Jimi Manuwa, earning his second straight finish in under a minute. The win improved his winning streak to five.

“No Time” has been calling for a bout with Alexander Gustafsson. “The Mauler” had a stellar performance against Glover Teixeira back in May. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Oezdemir said he didn’t see the fight:

“I haven’t seen the (Glover Teixeira) fight yet because I was in the locker room talking to my family and stuff. I didn’t really take the time to really watch the fight. I did see the finish.”

He went on to say that if the two fought, then Gustafsson wouldn’t make it out of the opening frame.

“I see my fight with Gustafsson ending the same way his fight did with (Anthony Johnson). This is exactly what’s going to happen to him. He would not leave the first round, definitely not.”