Volkan Oezdemir Says He’ll Show no Respect to Daniel Cormier at UFC 220

Volkan Oezdemir has been cordial with Daniel Cormier, but that will change come fight night.

On Jan. 20, Oezdemir will challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Cormier for the 205-pound gold. The title bout takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for UFC 220.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Oezdemir explained the friendly approach himself and Cormier have taken:

“The fight is building up on respect and some jokes by the side. That’s really funny. I like the way it’s going. I think it’s a good thing. Some people around might be tired of trash talking in MMA sometimes. Cormier is a classy guy, he’s a really humble champion. I think he’s been doing everything right.”

With that said, “No Time” realizes that when it’s fight night, there is no friendship.

“It’s not about that right now. It’s all about what I’m gonna bring the day of the fight. I’m not gonna give him any respect that night.”