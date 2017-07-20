Volkan Oezdemir Says He’s Solely Focused on Knocking Out Jimi Manuwa

Volkan Oezdemir wants to defeat Jimi Manuwa in style.

On July 29, Oezdemir and Manuwa will throw leather inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will be part of the UFC 214 card. Alexander Gustafsson is waiting for his third title shot, but the winner of Oezdemir vs. Manuwa could get the nod.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “Cousin” said he isn’t fazed by the “Poster Boy’s” punching power:

“It needs to be a nice knockout or some kind of huge stoppage, but I think that could potentially open up a title shot. Right now, Gustafsson probably has more credit after coming off such a good performance against Glover Teixeira. Of course, (Manuwa) is really a dangerous guy and he’s a really good fighter — that’s why he’s No. 2. He’s respected in the game, but that’s nothing that affects me. I’m confident in my abilities and I know what I’m going to do to him. The only thing I want to do is knock him out.”

UFC 214 will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Also on the card, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight gold against Demian Maia. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will compete for the vacant women’s featherweight title.