Volkan Oezdemir to Shogun Rua: ‘I’m Going to Knock You Out’

Volkan Oezdemir told Mauricio “Shogun” Rua that he’s getting knocked out in the most respectful way possible.

Oezdemir is set to do battle with Rua in main event of UFC Hamburg. The event is set to take place inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany on July 22. This will be Oezdemir’s first UFC bout as a headliner.

This will be the first time Rua has fought a top ranked light heavyweight in quite some time. His last bouts were against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson, and Gian Villante. “Shogun” won all three bouts, which earned him a headlining fight against “No Time.”

Oezdemir took to Instagram to send a message to Rua:

Oezdemir fell short in his bid to capture the UFC light heavyweight title. “No Time” challenged champion Daniel Cormier in the co-main event of UFC 220. Cormier ended up winning the bout via second-round TKO. It’s just the second defeat in Oezdemir’s professional mixed martial arts career. He was riding a five-fight winning streak before the loss.

UFC Hamburg will also feature a heavyweight clash between Marcin Tybura and Stefan Struve. Both men are looking to avoid a third-straight loss. Light heavyweight action can be found outside of the headliner. Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi will share the Octagon.

