Volkan Oezdemir Starches Jimi Manuwa in 22 Seconds

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Jimi Manuwa (17-3) didn’t last 30 seconds against Volkan Oezdemir (15-1).

The first bout on the main card of UFC 214 featured a potential light heavyweight title eliminator. Manuwa and Oezdemir clashed inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Going into this bout, both men had a combined 25 knockouts in their careers.

They clinched early in the fight. A knee to the body was there for Oezdemir. Manuwa pressed his opponent against the fence, but he was rocked. “Cousin” crumbled the “Poster Boy” and put him out with follow up strikes on the ground.

Final Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via KO (Punches) – R1, 0:22

