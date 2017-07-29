Volkan Oezdemir Starches Jimi Manuwa in 42 Seconds

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Jimi Manuwa (17-3) didn’t last 30 seconds against Volkan Oezdemir (15-1).

The first bout on the main card of UFC 214 featured a potential light heavyweight title eliminator. Manuwa and Oezdemir clashed inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Going into this bout, both men had a combined 25 knockouts in their careers.

They clinched early in the fight. A knee to the body was there for Oezdemir. Manuwa pressed his opponent against the fence, but he was rocked. “Cousin” crumbled the “Poster Boy” and put him out with follow up strikes on the ground.

Final Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via KO (Punches) – R1, 0:42

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones

Jon Jones: Stipe Miocic is Relatively Unknown to The General Public

0
Jon Jones isn't entertaining the idea of a bout against Stipe Miocic. Jones is once again taking the mixed martial arts world by storm. Last...
Tyron Woodleyvideo

Tyron Woodley on Maia Fight: ‘I Was Stronger As I Said I Would be’

0
Tyron Woodley believes his game plan worked to a tee against Demian Maia. Last night (July 29), Woodley defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight...
Volkan Oezdemirvideo

Following UFC 214 Win, Volkan Oezdemir Questions Manuwa’s Strategy

0
Volkan Oezdemir doesn't believe Jimi Manuwa went about their fight with the best game plan. Last night (July 29), Oezdemir and Manuwa battled in a...
Joe Roganvideo

Joe Rogan Apologizes For Interviewing Cormier After UFC 214 KO Loss

0
Joe Rogan agrees with fans who say he shouldn't have interviewed Daniel Cormier post-fight at UFC 214. Last night (July 29), Jon Jones knocked out...
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz: Cris Cyborg is Going to be The Face of Women’s MMA

0
Tito Ortiz believes Cris Cyborg is ready to take women's mixed martial arts by storm. Last night (July 29), Cyborg captured her first Ultimate Fighting...
Load more